Muscle Shoals' pre-game routine

Mark Sears gets ready for the big games like this.

"Before the game, I like to joke around with the boys," Sears said.

His teammate, Jahmai Devonish, turns to music.

"I like to listen to country, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, 'Lose It' by Kane Brown, I like that one," Devonish said.

They also have a routine on the court when it comes to free throws.

"I take two dribbles, relax and then shoot," Sears said.

"For free throws, two dribbles, focus look at the rim," Devonish added.

The Trojans will get their heads in the game Tuesday as they prepare to face Bessemer City at 2:15 p.m. at Wallace State.