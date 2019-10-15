Clear
Muscle Shoals police want help finding 8-year-old girl reported missing

Credit: Muscle Shoals police

Anyone with information about the locations of Mikala Merritt and Amanda Louise Bevis is asked to contact law enforcement at 256-383-6746.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 4:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Muscle Shoals police are asking the public for help finding an eight-year-old girl reported missing. 

Mikala Merritt is believed to be with her non-custodial parent, Amanda Louise Bevis. The department says Bevis did not return Mikala to her custodial parent, her uncle, after a weekend visit.

Police say Bevis is believed to be travelling in a Red 2005 Subaru Legacy with the Alabama License Plate, 2680BA0. According to the department, additional information indicates she and Mikala may have boarded a passenger bus in Huntsville that's en route to Michigan. 

