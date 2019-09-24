Clear
BREAKING NEWS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Muscle Shoals police seek ‘quick change’ artist linked to stolen money

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call police at 256-383-6746.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 3:27 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 3:37 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Muscle Shoals Police Department is asking the public to help it find a woman suspected in stealing money from a store.

Calling her a “quick change artist,” the department said the suspect used a sleight of hand technique to steal hundreds of dollars from the clerk at a local store.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call police at 256-383-6746.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events