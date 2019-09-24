Muscle Shoals police seek ‘quick change’ artist linked to stolen money

The Muscle Shoals Police Department is asking the public to help it find a woman suspected in stealing money from a store.
Calling her a “quick change artist,” the department said the suspect used a sleight of hand technique to steal hundreds of dollars from the clerk at a local store.
Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call police at 256-383-6746.
