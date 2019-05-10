Muscle Shoals police officer hit, injured by suspected impaired driver

Muscle Shoals police say an officer was hit and injured by a suspected impaired driver on Friday evening.
The department says the officer was not seriously injured, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. According to police, the driver of the blue truck was arrested by Alabama State Troopers for driving under the influence.
Muscle Shoals police say the department has requested State Troopers to investigate the wreck.
