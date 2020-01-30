Clear

Muscle Shoals police looking for suspect in gas station vehicle theft

Matthew Butler

Police say the suspect stole the vehicle from a gas station on Wednesday.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 1:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Police in Muscle Shoals are asking for help finding the suspect in a vehicle theft.

The department says on Wednesday, Matthew Butler, 20, stole a white 2003 Ford Escape with the tag number, 9415AR8. Someone left it unattended at a fuel pump.

If you know where Butler is, police ask you to call them at (256) 383-6746.

