Muscle Shoals police looking for suspect in gas station vehicle theft

Police in Muscle Shoals are asking for help finding the suspect in a vehicle theft.
The department says on Wednesday, Matthew Butler, 20, stole a white 2003 Ford Escape with the tag number, 9415AR8. Someone left it unattended at a fuel pump.
If you know where Butler is, police ask you to call them at (256) 383-6746.
