Muscle Shoals police arrest suspect for burglarizing local businesses, selling stolen property

According to Muscle Shoals police, warrants have been obtained for a suspect, 53-year-old John Dave McGee Jr. of Florence, in relation to recent burglaries at local businesses.
McGee was booked in the Muscle Shoals City Jail and is awaiting transfer to the Colbert County Jail. Police say the arrest comes after detectives obtained surveillance footage showing McGee forcing entry into local businesses and selling stolen property.
McGee is charged with three counts of burglary third-degree, theft of property first-degree, theft of property third-degree, theft of property fourth-degree and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Three burglaries had been reported Sunday night in Muscle Shoals at Alabama Bliss Bistro and Boutique, Cloth & Stone and Southern Best BBQ. McGee was apprehended at a local shopping center.
McGee was arrested by Florence police in February after being linked to burglaries dating back to October of 2018. For more information about this, click HERE.
