Muscle Shoals police announce death of K9 officer with leukemia

The Muscle Shoals Police Department on Wednesday announced the passing of its K9 officer, Kato.

In a Facebook post, the department said “Weeks ago, MSPD announced that our beloved canine, Kato had been diagnosed with a form of Leukemia and forced into retirement.”

It said Kato's health declined rapidly and at the direction of his veterinarian, he made his final visit to the animal hospital on Wednesday. Muscle Shoals police officers stood in line to salute him.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his partner, Officer Glen Davis,” Wednesday’s Facebook post said.

Kato served with the police department for four years.