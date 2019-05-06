Muscle Shoals police: Scammers targeting people using landline phones

Muscle Shoals police say they have received information about a scam circulating the area in which scammers are identifying themselves as officers with the department.

Police say the scam seems to be aimed at people who use home landline telephone numbers. The department says a scammer will call a victim and claim to be a police officer, FBI agent or other law enforcement official investigating criminal activity at local banks.

According to police, the scammer will ask the victim to make withdrawals from their personal accounts at local banks or credit unions. Police say victims have been instructed to purchase money orders, cashier’s checks, pre-paid gift cards or debit cards. Following the transactions, police say victims are instructed to meet the scammer at a public location to give them the money.

Police say, once the exchange is made, the scammer tells the victim to destroy any proof of the transactions. The scammers often keep elderly or unsuspecting victims on the phone for hours, police say. Upon any attempt to disconnect the calls, police say the scammers will repeatedly call the victim to keep them on the phone, preventing them from contacting family or friends for help.

Muscle Shoals police say the scammers tell victims not to speak with anyone about their "investigation," because outside involvement would jeopardize their investigation. Police say government/law enforcement agencies will never contact people over the phone to ask for assistance in an ongoing investigation.