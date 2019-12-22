Muscle Shoals optometrist charged in connection to massive marijuana grow operation in Tennessee

An optometrist who practices in Muscle Shoals is facing multiple charges in Alabama after investigators said he was involved in a massive marijuana grow operation.

Wayne County Sheriff Shane Fisher told WAAY 31 it was the largest bust he’s been involved with in his more than 20 years of working with narcotics investigations.



Alisa Balentine,36, was temporarily booked into the Colbert County Jail on Friday, December 20, 2019 before being extradited to Wayne County Jail on Saturday, December 21, 2019. (Source: Wayne County Jail) Alisa Balentine,36, was temporarily booked into the Colbert County Jail on Friday, December 20, 2019 before being extradited to Wayne County Jail on Saturday, December 21, 2019. (Source: Wayne County Jail)

At the roughly 7,500 square foot building, Sheriff Fisher said they recovered more than 500 marijuana plants and other materials.

“We have a tractor trailer load of equipment taken out of this building and that just shows the magnitude of the operation. It was the largest one I've ever been a part of,” said Sheriff Fisher.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO)executed a search warrant on a building on Chisholm Road near the Alabama state line, which they said is owned by Dr. Stuart Marc Greenberg.

Records with the Alabama Board of Optometry state that Dr. Greenberg has been licensed in Muscle Shoals since August 23, 2004. His license is currently active through the end of the month.

Online records indicate that his primary practice location is along Gandy Street in Russellville.

The WCSO was joined in their investigation by the 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office. They partnered with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, the Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Colbert County District Attorney’s Office.

Sheriff Fisher said the building is located along a busy road that connects from Wayne County down to Florence.

“It’s one of the most traveled routes in Wayne County because a lot of our citizens, especially from the south end of our county, will travel that very highway to go to Florence for shopping. A lot of people work in Florence and in the north Alabama area,” said Sheriff Fisher.

During the investigation, he said they discovered that the THC was extracted from the marijuana plant using a volatile method that involves propane.

Sheriff Fisher said there was a dangerous amount of it outside the building, which made the operation risky not only for investigators, but also created a hazardous situation for passersby.

Sheriff Fisher said Dr. Greenberg turned himself into the Colbert County Jail and was released after paying 15 percent of a $60,000 cash bond.

He’s charged with Drug Trafficking and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. And he wasn’t the only one arrested.

Sheffield resident Alisa Balentine, 36, was also arrested and was briefly held at the Colbert County Jail before she was transported to the Wayne County Jail on Saturday afternoon.

She had warrants for the charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Manufacture of Marijuana Concentrate Using Inherently Hazardous Substances. When she was booked, she was also charged two charges of Schedule I-VII Drug Violations.

Sheriff Fisher said this is an ongoing investigation and told WAAY 31 that they expect more arrests to be made.