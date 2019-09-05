The Muscle Shoals music legend, Jimmy Johnson, has died.

Johnson was a member of The Swampers and co-founder of the Muscle Shoals Sound Studios. He died on Thursday at 76 years old.

The singer and songwriter, Jason Isbell, is a native of the Shoals area and tweeted on Thursday, "The mighty Jimmy Johnson has passed. A lot of my favorite music wouldn’t exist without him, and he was always kind to me. Hard times for the folks back home."