Muscle Shoals music legend Jimmy Johnson has died

Photo: http://jimmyjohnsonmusic.com

Johnson, 76, was a member of The Swampers and co-founder of the Muscle Shoals Sound Studios.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 3:58 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 4:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Muscle Shoals music legend, Jimmy Johnson, has died.

Johnson was a member of The Swampers and co-founder of the Muscle Shoals Sound Studios. He died on Thursday at 76 years old.

The singer and songwriter, Jason Isbell, is a native of the Shoals area and tweeted on Thursday, "The mighty Jimmy Johnson has passed. A lot of my favorite music wouldn’t exist without him, and he was always kind to me. Hard times for the folks back home."

