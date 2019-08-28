Clear

Muscle Shoals man sleeping with AR-15 charged after bust yields pot, cocaine, heroin, pills

Colbert County Drug Task Force photo

Colbert County Drug Task Force agents served a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Mason Street and charged Antwan Goodlow with four counts of trafficking.

Posted By: Breken Terry, Josh Rayburn

A Muscle Shoals man sleeping with a loaded AR-15 has been arrested by drug agents.

Agents said they found 1 ounce of heroin, 10 ounces of ICE, 7 ounces of cocaine, a pound and a half of marijuana, and several Oxycodone pills.

They also said Xanax and other pills packaged and ready to sell were found when the Muscle Shoals SWAT team and Colbert County Sheriff’s Office entered the residence.

They said they found Goodlow in bed with a loaded AR-15 next to him.

He was taken to the Colbert County Jail.

