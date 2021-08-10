Muscle Shoals man charged with murder after victim found dead in car, shot in head

A Muscle Shoals man is charged with capital murder after Sheffield police say he shot into an occupied vehicle and killed the driver.

Laventrice Deshaw Johnson, 23, surrendered on Sunday, Sheffield Police Chief Rick Terry said.

He’s charged in the murder of Jerry Karl Ricks, 42, of Sheffield.

Terry said officers responded about 8:30 a.m. Saturday to an accident at Southeast 17th Street and Avalon Avenue, with a vehicle near a wooded area. Ricks was found dead, slumped over in the passenger seat.

Investigators found two bullet holes in the windshield and determined one of them hit Ricks in the head.

Johnson is at the Colbert County Jail. No bond has been set.