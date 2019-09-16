Muscle Shoals linebacker Jackson Bratton, Trojans defense deliver win over Hartselle

The University of Alabama early commit was the leader on a defense that is allowing just 9.0 points per game. Coach Scott Basden’s defense currently ranks third in Class 6A this season behind Paul Bryant (6.3 ppg) and Oxford (8.7ppg). Bratton had a sack, fumble recovery and a pass break-up in his effort versus the Tigers. The pass break-up resulted in an interception by teammate Aiden Gay that resulted in an 87-yard return and a touchdown. Fellow inside linebacker Malik Smith also had 14 tackles and two sacks, and Gay finished the night with two interceptions.

Bratton edged out two other outstanding defensive performances for this week’s Spotlight. Leroy King had 18 tackles in a 31-7 loss to Pinson Valley and Cameron Whited totaled 17 stops as the Wildcats beat Guntersville 42-14. He had two sacks among his tackles.

Other top defensive performances reported include: