Muscle Shoals homes evacuated due to flooding

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 8:32 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 8:43 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

In Muscle Shoals, 21 homes in Nathan Estates had to be evacuated because of flooding. Some residents said they can't go home, yet, because water is around their homes.

The heavy amount of rain caused a portion of Frankfort Road on Wheeler Mountain to basically crumble. The Colbert County road engineer had a portion of the road shutdown and says it could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair.

Those who live on the mountain say they thought they were safe from the floodwaters.

"We were thinking we were fine from the water, but then the road started collapsing, so now we're gonna have to go at least 13 minutes more out of our way to get to work everyday," said Sandra Elom, who lives on Frankfort Road.

A detour is in place to go around the part of the road that is collapsing, but there is no word on how long it could take for that road to get repaired or when residents in Nathan Estates can return.

