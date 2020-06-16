Muscle Shoals gets $1.6 million to improve stormwater drainage, protect businesses

The city of Muscle Shoals is receiving $1.6 million to protect businesses from the impact of future storms.

The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded the grant to improve the city’s stormwater drainage infrastructure.

The grant will be matched with almost $407,000 in local investment and is expected to retain more than 700 jobs and add more than $11 million in private investment.

“The new stormwater drainage system will provide Muscle Shoals with the critical infrastructure needed to protect the local business community from flooding,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.