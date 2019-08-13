Muscle Shoals football ready for redemption

The Muscle Shoals football team may have been sweating during practice but it wasn’t entirely because of the weather it was the hard work they were putting in to get ready for the 2019 season.

"Very thankful that it's not very hot and the suns going away and see how fun it's going to be," senior Reggie Freeman said.

"You know everybody's locked in," head coach Scott Basden said. "You don't have the sun beating down on you. But you're still going to get hot, sweaty, and conditioned."

The Trojans are looking for redemption after losing to Pinson Valley in the playoffs last year.

"They kicked us out of the playoffs, so it gives us an edge, you know we've got to get farther and farther, so you know we're just chasing a ring," Freeman said.

"You know obviously if I have to motivate them, you know we've done something wrong to start with," Coach Basden said. "You know, they know they had the lead early in the fourth quarter and things just slipped away. You know we just want to be the best we can be come playoff time."

Coach Basden believes with 36 seniors on this team, they'll lead them in the right direction.

"You know they've played a lot of football over the past three years so, it's just one of those teams that they're a lot of fun to be around and they know the expectations and you know they're expectations every year is to get to Alabama or Auburn," Coach Basden said.

Plus these Muscle Shoals seniors have a message for the team

"Just to have fun and stay focused because we're chasing something bigger than just today," Reggie Freeman said. "We're trying to go farther and farther to make this senior year memorable."

One of the seniors is Nebraska commit, Logan Smothers. The quarterback transferred from Athens when his dad took a job with the Trojans.

"Actually Logan played with this group in the eighth grade," Coach Basden said. "You know his dad was with us five years before that, and you know it's funny both of his brothers graduated from here. He's happy to be back and we're happy to have him and his dad, coach smothers back and so he sort of picked up where he left off. You know the guys were really excited when he came back and it's really like he never left."