Muscle Shoals farmer gives free turnip greens away

A farming family in the Shoals is giving back to the community with free food.

Will Counts and his family planted a turnip green field off of East Sixth Street in Muscle Shoals for people to come by and pick turnip greens and take them home for free.

Counts said he thought a few people would show up but said they've probably had 500 people come by in a week. He said this is his family's way of giving back in the middle of this pandemic.

"It's just something we decided to try and do to bring some positivity to the community. It's been a tough year on everybody to try and give back a little bit to a community that's been good to us over the years," said Will Counts.

WAAY 31 asked Counts if the turnip greens would run out and he said no. As long as people don't rip the roots out, the plant will continue to grow after the edible leaves are picked.

The field is located on East Sixth Street between Gnat Pond Road and the railroad tracks. If you get to Gnat Pond Road coming from Muscle Shoals, you've gone too far.