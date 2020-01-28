Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on environmental impact of deadly fire at Jackson County boat dock Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Muscle Shoals city councilman loses battle with cancer

Neal Willis; Credit: Muscle Shoals Police Department on Facebook

Neal Willis passed away on Monday.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 10:43 AM
Updated: Jan 28, 2020 10:43 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Muscle Shoals city councilman lost his battle with cancer on Monday.

Neal Willis served the citizens of Muscle Shoals for more than 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Lessa.

“The prayers of the men and women of MSPD are with you,” the Muscle Shoals Police Department posted to Facebook.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 49°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events