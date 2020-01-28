Muscle Shoals city councilman loses battle with cancer

A Muscle Shoals city councilman lost his battle with cancer on Monday.
Neal Willis served the citizens of Muscle Shoals for more than 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Lessa.
“The prayers of the men and women of MSPD are with you,” the Muscle Shoals Police Department posted to Facebook.
