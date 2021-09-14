Muscle Shoals school board president explains reasons for extending mask-wearing rule

Students and staff in the Muscle Shoals City School's district will have to wear masks until at least Oct. 1.

The district's mask mandate was scheduled to expire Tuesday, but on Monday the board of education decided to extend it.

Not everyone was in favor of the extension. Dr. Jamie Stoddard voted against the mask extension, but everyone else was in favor of it.

Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Chad Holden recommended the board extend the mask order for staff and students.

That's because the Shoals area is seeing a high rate of Covid increase. Last week about 8,400 new Covid cases were found in students across the state.

Muscle Shoals Board of Education President Clayton Wood said they looked to medical professionals for guidance on the matter, too.

"All of the experts that we would traditionally rely on. The Alabama Department of Public Health, our local physicians, our local medical providers, those sorts of people they all generally align with what Dr. Holden was recommending so for me it was an easy decision to support that," said Wood.

The board will revisit the question on extending the mandate again near the new expiration date.