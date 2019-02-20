Clear
Muscle Shoals basketball punches Final Four ticket

The Trojans took down Bessemer City Tuesday.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 12:35 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Muscle Shoals got the win over Bessemer City 64-52 Tuesday afternoon. 

Mark Sears led the Trojans with 31 points. Sears also the 6A Regional Tournament MVP. It's the icing on the cake for the junior! Tuesday was his 17th birthday. He says this birthday ranks number one on his list.

Muscle Shoals will face Carver Febuary 27 at 10:30 a.m. in Birmingham at the BJCC. 

