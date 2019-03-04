Muscle Shoals area recovering from flooding with clean-up help

Clean up is underway in the Shoals, where water levels have dropped substantially.

On Monday, Muscle Shoals High School's baseball team was at Nathan Estates helping residents to recover after floodwaters damaged many people's homes. They helped with pulling out carpets, taking out pieces of soaked insulation from the walls and cleaning up front yards.



The damage on Melissa drive has hit just about every house on the block, and the pond right across the street has now been flooded for 10 days.

One high school sophomore said he lives in the area, and he came out on Monday to lend a helping hand.

"It's just really concerning for the people around me, because I know these people... I see them everyday and just to see some of their houses like this, it's just really devastating because this has never happened like this in this area before," said Carter Arnold, a Muscle Shoals baseball player.

The water has gone down significantly and homeowners around the area said they are just happy to have a break and to be able to get all of the water-logged items out of their homes.

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency said there are no newly flooded roads, and officials don't see a threat in regards to any more rising waters through the week.

One homeowner said many people were not able to purchase flood insurance, because they aren't located in a flood zone. There were homes on Melissa Drive that were flooded as high as people's mailboxes. Now, people are left to clean up the damage.

"I think if you need insurance, you should be able to purchase it and when we bought this house two years ago, I asked about that very thing," said Jimmy Rowe, who lives on Melissa Drive.

Rowe said he and his wife are taking out everything that was soaked and putting it out on the street for the city to come and pick up. He said he is thankful that the water has gone down, but he's unsure of what to do if he gets flooded again.

One man's house was flooded so badly, it damaged his heating and cooling system. He didn't want to go on camera but said that on Saturday, his house was about 20 degrees inside.

Many homeowners said they've thrown out so much, it's almost like they are having to start over again.