WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Muscle Shoals Trojans

Let’s meet the 2021 Muscle Shoals Trojans.

For 12 consecutive seasons, the Trojans have been a playoff team -- a tradition of success built under head coach Scott Basden. But last year the team was knocked out in the first round for only the second time in his tenure and now the Trojans are looking to make a run.

“Well, we better be better, that’s always the goal -- every year to get better,” he explained. “We’ve got a lot of high expectations for this bunch.”

This Trojan team knows the standard that’s been set, feeling they have something to prove out on the field this season.

“A lot of people probably still doubting us, saying we’re just gonna be like how we were last year, but that’s not the case,” running back Brooks Berry said.

“We’ve got so much more higher expectations from last year because we got so much more experienced, we got more players, more depth, we’re just all ready and locked in,” linebacker Khamani Goodloe explained. “I feel like our chemistry got a whole lot better and we can just build on that and be a way better team than last year.”

After a long summer of hitting each other, both Berry and Goodloe agree that the Trojans are ready to get out on the field and make some meaningful hits, with Goodloe adding that the defense is going to challenge every offense they face.

“We just ready to shock the city, shock everybody in the state, man. It’s our year.”

Muscle Shoals will look to keep the playoff streak alive when they start the 2021 campaign against Deshler on Aug. 19.