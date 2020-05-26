Muscle Shoals Sound Studio to reopen to the public June 2

The iconic Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Sheffield, Alabama will reopen for tours beginning Tuesday, June 2. The opening comes after being closed for coronavirus since March 14.

The studio will follow CDC and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s guidelines for museums and other public facilities.

-Masks will be required to be worn by all staff and visitors, no exceptions

-Tours are limited to a total of 9 people

-Visitors are subject to temperature checks

The studio is open Tuesday thru Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Reservations are required and can be made here.

Recording sessions will also resume subject to approval by Muscle Shoals Sound.