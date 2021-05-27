Muscle Shoals' Sara Puckett named Alabama's Gatorade Player of the Year

Muscle Shoals High School's Sara Puckett was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Alabama Girls High School Player of the Year on Thursday.

The 6-foot-2 Puckett averaged 21.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season, leading the Trojans (15-10) to the Class 6A AHSAA tournament.

Ranked as the nation’s No. 28 recruit by Prospects Nation, Puckett is a two-time First Team All-State selection. A six-year varsity player, she concluded her prep basketball career with 2,349 points and 1,215 rebounds, according to Gatorade.

Puckett has signed a letter of intent to continue her basketball career at the University of Tennessee.

With her win in Alabama, Puckett is now in the running for the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the

Year award. The winner will be announced in June.