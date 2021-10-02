Muscle Shoals police identify victim found in road during shoot-out

Muscle Shoals Police say they were called to the 800 block of Avalon Avenue around 1:45 Friday afternoon for a pedestrian possibly struck by a vehicle.

Police say when they arrived they found the victim, identified as 58-year-old William Clare Mealback Jr. of Cypress Inn, TN, in the eastbound lane of Avalon Avenue.

Mealback was shot once in the head and once in the chest.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police say eyewitnesses told them there appeared to be a struggle between at least two people inside the suspect vehicle.

Police say witnesses said during the struggle the victim was shot and thrown from the passengers side of the suspect vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Brian Lansing Martin of Sheffield.

Police say after abandoning Mealback Jr. in the street, Martin stole another vehicle.

Sheffield Police spotted the vehicle and chased Martin back into Muscle Shoals, behind the Walmart on Avalon Avenue.

That's when Martin and law enforcement officers from multiple agencies exchanged gunfire.

Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner was shot multiple times and flown to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Sgt. Risner passed away at Huntsville Hospital on Saturday morning.

Muscle Shoals Police say family and friends of Mealback Jr. told them he and Martin were close friends for about 5 years.

Police say they learned through family, Mealback Jr. couldn't drive because of a medical condition.

Family said Martin normally drove when the two were together, using Mealback Jr's vehicle to do so.

Muscle Shoals Police say their investigation is ongoing and more charges for Lansing are pending at this time.