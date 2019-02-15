Muscle Shoals police: Woman slipped Girl Scout troop fake money for cookies

Muscle Shoals police say a Girl Scout troop in the Shoals was slipped a fake $100 bill while selling cookies.

Last Friday, Girl Scout Troop 20091, or better known as Troop 91, set up a cookie selling booth outside of the Muscle Shoals Walmart along Avalon Avenue. Police say the suspect bought $32 worth of girl scout cookies using a counterfeit $100, and got $68 in real money back from the Girl Scouts. In total, Troop 91 is out $100.

"You know better than to just take a $100 bill at face value. You check it and use your little marker," said a Girl Scout parent, Tiffany Lovell.

Lovell said it was a quick lapse in judgment. Troop 91 had been selling cookies for hours and were about to close up shop, when a woman came and bought cookies with the fake money.

"It did have markings on it that aren't normally there, but in the dark at the end of the day, when everyone is cold and tired, it wasn't all that obvious," said Lovell.

It took the parents about five minutes to notice the bill was fake, but the suspect was gone.

"We started looking for her to see if we could find her," said Lovell. "It's kind of a really low point to want to rip off kids."

When they couldn't find the suspect, they went down to the Muscle Shoals Police Department and filed a report. A Girl Scout, Elly Lovell, said they use the money raised from selling cookies to fund troop projects in the community and other things. She said she and the rest of her troop feel ripped off by this suspect.

"We gave away real money and cookies for a fake $100 bill. She basically robbed us," said the nine-year-old.

Muscle Shoals police say they know who the suspect is and have a felony forgery warrant out for her arrest. Since she had not been arrested yet, police can't release her identity. Officials say this suspect has additional drug and forgery warrants for her arrest in Colbert and Franklin Counties. Police believe she passed off the fake money on purpose.

"I think we're all just ready for her to be caught and find justice," said Tiffany Lovell.

Police say once they locate the suspect and make the arrest, they will let us know. We will provide updates.

Troop 91 will be set up and selling Girl Scout Cookies Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the North Alabama Flea Market in Muscle Shoals.