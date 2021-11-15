Muscle Shoals City Schools announces remote learning for 6th graders due to Covid

A rise in Covid-19 cases among sixth graders has officials in Muscle Shoals declaring a week of remote learning ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sixth-grade students at Muscle Shoals Middle School will transition to remote learning effective Tuesday. They can return to in-person learning when all students return from the Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 29.

"This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution for the increased numbers of COVID-19 cases in a single grade level at one school. This will give all 6th grade students and staff members a long period of separation, including the holiday break," Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Chad Holden said in a letter to parents and guardians.

All other grade levels in the district will continue to operate as normal, Holden said. He advised everyone to monitor themselves and their families for symptoms of Covid and to call their doctor for guidance if they observe such symptoms.