Muscle Shoals Middle, High remote learning for the rest of the week

We know that there are five Coronavirus cases associated with the muscle shoals middle school football team. At last check, four others are waiting for test results.

In a message to parents, the district explained that the nursing staff notified everyone they know of who was in direct contact. Muscle Shoals Middle and High School will have remote learning for the rest of the week, but are set to head back to in person class on Monday. During that time, staff will clean the building. The district schedule was already set for remote learning last Friday and this Monday. This extended time home will give everyone a 10 day period away from close contact at school.