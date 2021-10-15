Clear

Muscle Shoals City schools ending mask-wearing requirement

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Starting Monday, the school system’s policy will be 'mask preferred.'

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 2:20 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 2:21 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Muscle Shoals City School System is ending its mask-wearing requirement.

This is “Due to a significant decline in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, as well as, a significant decline in COVID-19 cases in the community,” according to a post on the system’s Facebook page.

Starting Monday, the school system’s policy will be “mask preferred.”

“This week, we hit a low of three known positive student cases of COVID-19 across the school district and the community transmission over the last 7 days hit a low of 60 per 100,000. We have been trending in this direction since early September,” according to the post.

Due to federal regulations, mask-wearing continues to be mandated on all school buses.

“We are in a much better place, but need to continue to be vigilant,” says the post, which you can read in full below.

