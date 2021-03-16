North Alabama schools closing, adjusting schedules for Wednesday’s severe weather threat

Muscle Shoals City Schools will be closed Wednesday due to the possibility of severe weather, Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden announced Tuesday.

"With three rounds of strong storms possible - morning, afternoon, and evening - we are not going to have expectations of remote learning, as we want our students, staff, and families to be focused on weather awareness and safety throughout the day," Holden said.

These school systems have announced plans to operate virtually on Wednesday:

* Cullman County

* Hartselle City

* Jackson County

* Lauderdale County

* Scottsboro City

