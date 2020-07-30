Muscle Shoals City Schools Summer Program sees success during pandemic

A summer camp hosted by the Muscle Shoals City School System said it’s following strict protocols and every student has remained healthy and coronavirus free during the four week camp.

The summer camp is happening at Highland Park Elementary School. Everyday more than 50 students come to the school from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm. The program is staffed with over 14 educators too.

"Our parents are not coming in the building and they are very supportive of that. We have a new check in and check out system. It's all digital and it's worked out great," said Monica Jeffreys, the Muscle shoals city schools systems community education coordinator.

Students get their temperatures taken too before coming in and now have smaller class sizes of 6 to 12 students.

"We teach our kids you wash your hands before they put on their mask and they have to wash their hands before they take it off and have to wash their hands before playing," said Jeffreys.

Kindergarten teacher, Dawn Creekmore, said her students are now used to the masks. They wear them when they're in groups of three or more and can't social distance.

"They know it's important. We've done germ experiments and black lights and where germs land and why it's important to clean so we've tried to teach them as much as we can with being fun and safe," said Creekmore.

The school said no student has gotten sick during the four week summer program. Educators believe it's because they are teaching the kids about the virus and how to stay safe.

"We try to arm our kids with confidence rather than fear that they can have some input and they can make a difference in their health, their daily health by washing their hands and wearing the masks in a close knit group," said Jeffreys.

The last day of the muscle shoals city school systems summer camp is Friday.

The school district as a whole has released it's back to school plan but options of virtual school, and staggered days for students are still on the table. A final decision will be made august 10th by the district.