Photo Gallery 1 Images
The Muscle Shoals Board of Education voted to accept the resignation of Baseball Coach Josh LouAllen, effective Monday.
LouAllen has been on paid leave since the beginning of October.
The school system would not confirm why LouAllen was placed on leave other than to say it was a personel matter.
No criminal charges have been filed against LouAllen according to the Muscle Shoals Police Department.
Related Content
- Muscle Shoals Board of Education accepts resignation of coach placed on paid leave
- Superintendent: Muscle Shoals High School coach on paid administrative leave
- Muscle Shoals Education Foundation raises $90,000
- Muscle Shoals principal resigns after being placed on leave
- Muscle Shoals principal placed on indefinite leave
- Muscle Shoals TV Show Confirmed
- Muscle Shoals' pre-game routine
- Lawmaker has plans for bill to allow Muscle Shoals residents to elect Board of Education members
- A Muscle Shoals' parent seeks change with the school board
- Muscle Shoals parents upset after teacher firing
Scroll for more content...