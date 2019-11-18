Clear
Muscle Shoals Board of Education accepts resignation of coach placed on paid leave

Josh LouAllen (Image from Muscle Shoals High School web site)

The Muscle Shoals Board of Education voted to accept the resignation of Baseball Coach Josh LouAllen, effective Monday.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 6:16 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

LouAllen has been on paid leave since the beginning of October.

The school system would not confirm why LouAllen was placed on leave other than to say it was a personel matter.

No criminal charges have been filed against LouAllen according to the Muscle Shoals Police Department. 

