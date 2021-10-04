Donations pouring in for Sgt. Risner's K9, communities continuing to show support

Sgt. Nick Risner and his K9 Wiske became the best of friends.

They worked well together.

The pair had fun creating TikTok videos too.

No doubt Sgt. Risner's passing has had an impact on Wiske too.

That's why Sweet Peppers Deli Assistant Manager Beth Wright says they're collecting donations for her.

"She's his partner, his companion," Wright said. "I know they were together all the time. It has to have an effect on her as well."

So far Wright says they've received at least $150 in cash, several treats and toys.

Wright says she plans on going shopping on Tuesday to spend the money donated on Wiske too.

Wright says she has been in contact with Sgt. Risner's family about what to get for Wiske.

It's unclear where Wiske is right now.

Wright says she just wants to be sure she's taken care of.

If you're interested in donating to Wiske, Sweet Peppers Deli will be collecting donations until around noon on Tuesday.

The community support continues.

Colbert County Fire Prevention Night started with a silent parade to honor Sgt. Risner.

The parade was in downtown Tuscumbia.

"This is a good community and we're also here to support Nick with our blue and we're just proud and blessed to have a good community," Tuscumbia resident Connie Sledge said.

Dawn Grimes, who also lives in Tuscumbia, says she wanted to show her support for first responders too.

"To support our first responders, our fire departments, our police departments and also the blue to support Sgt. Nick Risner and his family," Grimes said. I saw the procession today and it was just such an honor to be able to be part of that."