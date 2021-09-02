Murdered 10-year-old's mother demands more judges for Madison County

A grieving mother is calling for change.

Kayla White’s ten-year-old son Tate Buening was killed by his father, Brian Buening in a murder-suicide in Madison County on August 6th in Harvest.

White was the person who discovered her only son’s body inside the home after a Madison County deputy who she called for a welfare check on her son, refused to knock on the door.

WAAY 31 has covered the events leading up to the discovery at length (READ HERE)

Now this grieving mother believes a lack of judges in Madison County contributed to her son’s death.

“I feel like no one is being held accountable for anything, so I guess that is why we’re here to try to make some change, to hold people accountable and changes in the court system where these pleas for help can be heard sooner,” White said.

Speaking to WAAY 31 Thursday morning for the first time since the tragedy, White and her legal team with Siniard Timberlake & League are calling for more judges in Madison County, a formal apology from the deputy who responded to the scene and they are filing suit against her ex-husband's estate.

The judge deficit in Madison County is something many have tried to fix including lawmakers, but White says the county is still short at least three judges.

Meanwhile, documents WAAY 31 reviewed show Jefferson County with a surplus of seven judges, according to the implied need audit provided by White’s legal team.

“I had no idea; I’m just recently learning how Madison County have such a judge deficit. I never thought of that before, most people don’t even know that,” White said.

Tate’s mother says she asked the courts for an emergency order to get her son away from his father. That custody hearing wasn't set until a month later.

And in that time her son was murdered.

“You can’t say I love you now and you can’t hug enough and you can’t kiss enough.”

White is working with local lawmakers for the creation of “Tate’s Law” with the goal of bringing more judges to the area. She is also hoping the Sheriff’s office can change policies when handling welfare check calls involving children and a perceived threat of harm

“I want that law officer to put eyes on that child to make sure they are safe,” White says.

Since the day of the discovery of the crime scene, Madison County Sheriff’s office has not spoken about the events of that day.