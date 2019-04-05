Murder trial for Huntsville police officer will be continued

According to Tim Gann with the Madison County District Attorney's Office, the murder trial for Huntsville Police Department Officer William Benjamin “Ben” Darby that was scheduled for Monday, April 8th will be continued.
Gann said the case has been stayed, because the defense intends to file an appeal after the immunity hearing on Wednesday. He said a new trial date will be set after a decision is made on the appeal.
For more information about Wednesday's hearing, click HERE.
