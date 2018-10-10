Murder suspect's bond reduced almost $100,000

A Woodville man charged with murder is now out of jail after his bond was reduced almost one hundred thousand dollars. Brandon Berry is accused of kidnapping and killing 30-year old David Rivamante in September. Investigators say the body was found in a hole in Jackson County off of County Road 86.

"We were doing a search warrant at a location over there at county road 86 and at that time we actually discovered a body," Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said.

In September, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office tells WAAY31 Rivamante was found shot to death and stuffed in a hole in Jackson County. After receiving a tip, deputies were able to find the body and identified Brandon Berry as the primary suspect in the case.

"This was kind of a unique one, we really had learned about the possible killing before we recovered the body," Harnen said.

Berry has a previous history of violence. According to court documents, he has two assault charges for domestic violence and a third assault charge against a family member. Berry's initial bond was set at $225,000 dollars but after a hearing last week, a judge reduced the amount to $125,900. The two felony charges are $125,000 and the three assault charges are an additional $900.

"General consensus is bonds are supposed to be something that you can make, It doesn't have to be easy to make but something that you can make," Harnen said.

Court documents obtained by WAAY31 reveal the initial bond was deemed unattainable for Berry and because he or family members could not afford to pay it, the bond was reduced. Berry posted bond on Tuesday afternoon and must now remain in Jackson County.

A motive for the crime has been determined but will not be released at this time. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the next step is up to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office, but they expect to have the case heard by a Grand Jury in December.