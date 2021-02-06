Murder suspect arrested in Huntsville

A murder suspect peacefully turned himself over to authorities following a fatal shooting Saturday morning.

Huntsville police say Russell Howard Jr., 42, turned himself in at the scene when officers responded to a shooting call at 17 Regia Drive around 12:30 a.m.

Howard is being charged with murder and was booked into the Madison County Jail.

Jamie Howard, 40, has been identified as the victim. Police say she was deceased when officers arrived. The cause of death is still under investigation.

The Huntsville Police Department said the incident appears to be domestic-related.