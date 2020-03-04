Clear

Murder suspect in custody after body found in Jackson County woods

Raymond Lawrence Talley

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested Raymond Lawrence Talley on Wednesday for murder.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 2:20 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 2:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man is in the Jackson County Jail charged with murder after a body was found in the woods.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested Raymond Lawrence Talley, 27, of Woodville on Wednesday for the murder of Charles David Mcewen.

Mcewen was found dead on Sunday afternoon in a wooded area on Jackson County Road 140 in the Estillfork community. The sheriff’s office said at the time that his death appeared to be a homicide.

Talley is charged with Murder, Possession of Methamphetamine, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol and four counts of Altering a Serial Number on a Firearm. He was booked in the Jackson County Jail. His bond has not been set currently.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events