Murder suspect in custody after body found in Jackson County woods

A man is in the Jackson County Jail charged with murder after a body was found in the woods.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested Raymond Lawrence Talley, 27, of Woodville on Wednesday for the murder of Charles David Mcewen.
Mcewen was found dead on Sunday afternoon in a wooded area on Jackson County Road 140 in the Estillfork community. The sheriff’s office said at the time that his death appeared to be a homicide.
Talley is charged with Murder, Possession of Methamphetamine, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol and four counts of Altering a Serial Number on a Firearm. He was booked in the Jackson County Jail. His bond has not been set currently.
