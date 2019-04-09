Murder suspect in Hazel Green home invasion, shooting was originally charged with assault

A murder suspect, Gregory Harris, is in the Madison County Jail after being brought back this month by U.S. Marshals who found him in Louisiana. The sheriff's office said Harris shot a man, Grant Binford, inside a home on Singletree Drive in Hazel Green in February.

WAAY 31 learned Harris was originally charged with assault, but last month, the victim in the shooting died. He's now charged with murder.

A neighbor, Richard Cardwell, said he didn't hear about the home invasion that ended in someone being shot in his neighborhood, until days after it happened.

"I didn't hear about it until several days after it happened, and it was kinda shocking, because stuff like that doesn't normally happen in this area," Cardwell said.

The sheriff's office said it happened at Binford's girlfriend's home in Hazel Green. Deputies say Binford was able to tell them that he let two people inside the home, and they started demanding stuff.

The victim’s girlfriend was able to identify one of the suspects by using the video from a Ring alarm system, Lt. Donny Shaw, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said in February.

Nearly two months later, many neighbors said they didn't know Binford died.

"I would have never thought someone would have ever been shot and killed in my neighborhood. Not ever," Cardwell said.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Binford died on March 1st from his injuries, after he was shot in the stomach. Investigators spent the past month trying to track down the man they believed killed him.

Cardwell said this reinforces why he is cautious when answering his door.

"I'm of the opinion, if you don't know who it is, you have to open the door with caution," he said.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the case is still under investigation, but no other arrests are expected to be made at this time. A motive for the home invasion and shooting has not been released.

A felony examination hearing is scheduled for Harris on May 8 in Madison County.