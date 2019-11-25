Clear
BREAKING NEWS Lee County District Attorney: Remains found believed to be body of Aniah Blanchard Full Story

Murder suspect in Decatur apartment shooting released on bond

Shadeed Abdul Fuqua

Shadeed Abdul Fuqua was released from the Morgan County Jail on bond.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 1:22 PM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 1:25 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 4 Images

Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, the suspect in a deadly Decatur apartment shooting, is out on bond after he turned himself into the Morgan County Jail on Friday.

Police say Fuqua walked up to Jarmaine Jones Thursday evening, shot him and drove off. Jones died from his injuries at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Fuqua was released Sunday night on a $150,000 bond. Jones' family says police didn’t call them to let them know he was released. They say Jones had three children and he and Fuqua were related.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events