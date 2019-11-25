Murder suspect in Decatur apartment shooting released on bond

Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, the suspect in a deadly Decatur apartment shooting, is out on bond after he turned himself into the Morgan County Jail on Friday.

Police say Fuqua walked up to Jarmaine Jones Thursday evening, shot him and drove off. Jones died from his injuries at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Fuqua was released Sunday night on a $150,000 bond. Jones' family says police didn’t call them to let them know he was released. They say Jones had three children and he and Fuqua were related.