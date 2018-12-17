Clear

Murder suspect convicted of manslaughter, first-degree assault

Investigators said Brian Simpson fled the state after killing a man in May of 2017.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 11:19 AM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 11:22 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Brian Simpson, 38, reviewing his case with his attorney, Marie Crissone, before trial proceedings began on Tuesday.

Brian Simpson, 38, has been convicted on charges of manslaughter and first-degree assault. Investigators said he fled the state after killing a man in Huntsville in May of 2017.

Simpson was indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault on June 19, 2018. Opening statements in his trial began Tuesday, December 11. 

