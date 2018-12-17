Murder suspect convicted of manslaughter, first-degree assault

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Brian Simpson, 38, has been convicted on charges of manslaughter and first-degree assault. Investigators said he fled the state after killing a man in Huntsville in May of 2017.
Simpson was indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault on June 19, 2018. Opening statements in his trial began Tuesday, December 11.
