Murder investigation underway after body found behind Jackson County home

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the woods behind a home.
The body was discovered Sunday around 2:30 p.m. behind a home on County Road 140 in the Estillfork community.
The case is under investigation as an apparent homicide.
