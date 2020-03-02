Clear

Murder investigation underway after body found behind Jackson County home

A body was found Sunday afternoon behind a home in Jackson County.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 8:53 AM
Updated: Mar 2, 2020 9:16 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the woods behind a home.

The body was discovered Sunday around 2:30 p.m. behind a home on County Road 140 in the Estillfork community.

The case is under investigation as an apparent homicide.

