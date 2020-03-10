Clear
Colbert County murder convict escapes from prison

The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 5:17 AM
Updated: Mar 10, 2020 5:37 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Steve Ray Murphy, 64, escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility around 12:40 Tuesday morning. He is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in Colbert County. Murphy was sentenced in 1984. He is a white male approximately 5'8, 157 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see him, contact law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Corrections at (800) 831-8825. 

