Colbert County murder convict escapes from prison

The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate.

Steve Ray Murphy, 64, escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility around 12:40 Tuesday morning. He is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in Colbert County. Murphy was sentenced in 1984. He is a white male approximately 5'8, 157 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see him, contact law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Corrections at (800) 831-8825.