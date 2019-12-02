AUBURN, Ala. - Prosecutors say the man investigators consider the lone suspect in the shooting death of the stepdaughter of a well-known UFC fighter will face a capital murder charge.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes announced Monday that prosecutors also will seek the death penalty against 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed in the death of Aniah Blanchard, a 19-year-old Alabama college student.
Hughes says investigators believe Yazeed is the lone person responsible for her death.
Yazeed was jailed earlier, charged with kidnapping in the woman’s disappearance. Prosecutors say the charges are being upgraded after Blanchard’s remains were discovered. Hughes says the medical examiner determined Blanchard died from a gunshot wound.
Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 at a gas station in Auburn.
She was the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.
Related Content
- Murder charge announced in death of Aniah Blanchard
- Auburn police identify kidnapping suspect in Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
- U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
- Hearing set for Alabama man charged in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance
- Police say missing Alabama teen Aniah Blanchard now considered victim of foul play
- Auburn police release photos of person of interest in Aniah Blanchard disappearance
- Group stops search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard last seen in Auburn
- Texas group resumes search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard last seen in Auburn
- Remains found believed to be body of Aniah Blanchard; 3rd suspect in custody