Murder-Suicide under investigation in Jackson County

The incident happened Saturday night in Bryant.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 9:12 AM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 9:15 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Jackson County Chief Deputy, Rocky Harnen, officials are investigating a murder-suicide that happened Saturday night in Bryant.

Harnen said it's believed that 36-year-old Joey Hollis shot and killed 48-year-old Kathryn Nichols and then shot and killed himself. There were witnesses at the home when the shooting happened. The two lived together at the home on County Road 131. 

