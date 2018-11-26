Murder-Suicide under investigation in Jackson County

According to the Jackson County Chief Deputy, Rocky Harnen, officials are investigating a murder-suicide that happened Saturday night in Bryant.
Harnen said it's believed that 36-year-old Joey Hollis shot and killed 48-year-old Kathryn Nichols and then shot and killed himself. There were witnesses at the home when the shooting happened. The two lived together at the home on County Road 131.
