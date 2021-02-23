Mumford & Son member part of team bringing 8,000-seat Huntsville Amphitheater to MidCity

A member of the British folk rock band Mumford & Sons is part of the team bringing an 8,000-seat amphitheater to Huntsville.

The aptly named Huntsville Amphitheater is set to open in April 2022 in MidCity.

According to a news release, the amphitheater will not only host live music, but also provide daily community building opportunities for local groups, businesses and government organizations to hold both large-scale and small gatherings.

Venue Group, which is working on the event space, also said it working with regional chefs and local vendors to operate a year-round food village at the site.

More from the news release:

The Amphitheater, which boasts a capacity of approximately 8,000 fans, is managed by “Huntsville Venue Group” (HVG); a joint venture partnership setup specifically to tackle such a significant project.

Huntsville Venue Group, led locally by the award-winning Ryan Murphy, includes leadership from the global Venue Group team including Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons, his brother Greg Lovett, Graham Brown & Jesse Mann, in partnership with other respected industry veterans Mike Luba, Don Sullivan, Jeff Kicklighter & Al Santos.

Lovett’s vision for Venue Group has long been to build a new era of world class music venues combined with significant community growth and amenities. He and the U.S. based team see Huntsville as the perfect location for their first foray into the U.S. market. During a time of such uncertainty for the live music circuit, this news of an impressive new venue will be a very positive beacon for both Huntsville and the nation.

Ben Lovett continues:

“One of the biggest trends in the past 10 years has been an elevation of the quality and variety of food offerings, especially around music. We believe there is a huge amount of opportunity in the hospitality side of entertainment to deliver food and drinks of such excellence that they stand on their own two feet as an offering not simply as a way to “tide you over,” quench the thirst or satiate the hunger temporarily. We have to aspire for higher standards than that. One of the reasons that Huntsville is so appealing to me and the team is it feels like going the extra mile is in the DNA of this city and we intend to go the extra mile when it comes to not just the concert experience but the restaurants and bars that lay adjacent and that will serve customers year-round.”

“More than an amphitheatre, this facility will help us grow our music and culture economy,” said Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville. “It will allow us to become a community of curators, where we can develop our own creative content that is unique to Huntsville that we can share globally. In addition to arts festivals, markets, and world-famous musicians, we’ll be able to incubate our own talent, showing that our next great entrepreneurs don’t all have to be in space and missile defense.”

To learn more about the Huntsville Amphitheater please visit https://www.huntsvilleamphitheater.com/ or watch the official announcement video below.