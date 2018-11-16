Multiple wrecks reported along I-565

Huntsville Police responded to two different wrecks Friday morning along Interstate 565.

The first wreck happened just before 6 am heading Westbound just before Memorial Parkway. Police told WAAY 31 there were three vehicles involved. Traffic was closed to one lane while police were on scene. There were no injuries in that wreck. Police told is the crash may have been caused by icy roads, but they couldn’t say for sure.

The second wreck happened just after 6:30 Friday morning heading Eastbound along I-565. It was a single vehicle wreck. Huntsville Police and Fire both responded. There were no injuries in that crash and police have not released what caused the crash.