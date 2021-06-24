Multiple witnesses questioned Thursday in Christopher Henderson trial

Testimony is underway in one of Madison County’s biggest ever mass murder trials after a jury shakeup.

An alternate replaced one juror Thursday morning before opening statements could even begin in Christopher Henderson's capital murder trial.

One of the six alternates replaced the juror and opening statements started about an hour after the scheduled start time.

Assistant District Attorney Shauna Burnett gave the prosecution’s opening statement.

She laid out who the jury will hear from during the trial and one of those people will be Eli Sokolowski's Mom, the one-year-old who Henderson is accused of killing.

Henderson is accused of killing five people in total, including Kristin Chambers Henderson who was his second wife.

Henderson's defense attorney Bruce Gardner said the facts of the case are horrific and gut-wrenching.

He also said in his opening statement that Henderson's co-defendant Rhonda Carlson is, "The person who planned it. Pardon my word, the one who executed it. The one with the motivation to do it."

Garner said that they will hear from Rhonda Carlson, that's because Carlson has a plea deal to testify against Henderson.

After opening statements the prosecution called their first witness to the stand.

That first witness is a deputy who witnessed the scene of the house fire at St. Clair Lane back in August of 2015.

The deputy said when he arrived at the house he saw heavy smoke coming from one end of it and he saw two people on the property.

The prosecution played the deputy’s body camera footage to show the jury some of what happened.

At one point in the footage you can hear a woman say, “my one-year-old baby and eight-year-old nephew are inside.”

The prosecution also called Kristin Henderson's brother, Keith Smallwood to the stand.

He said that about a week before all of this happened they had bought surveillance cameras and they placed one of them at the front entrance of the house.

The defense did not cross-examine the deputy, Keith Smallwood, or the other two witnesses.