Multiple weather-related wrecks reported in Huntsville

Officials ask people to slow down and drive carefully.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 8:45 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 8:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville emergency officials responded to a weather-related wreck at Memorial Parkway and Bob Wallace Avenue Friday evening.

Lt. Johnson with Huntsville police said wet roads and following too close were the cause of the wreck. Since 6:15 p.m., five weather related wrecks have been reported in Huntsville on Friday. 

