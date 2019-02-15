Multiple weather-related wrecks reported in Huntsville

Huntsville emergency officials responded to a weather-related wreck at Memorial Parkway and Bob Wallace Avenue Friday evening.
Lt. Johnson with Huntsville police said wet roads and following too close were the cause of the wreck. Since 6:15 p.m., five weather related wrecks have been reported in Huntsville on Friday.
Officials ask people to slow down and drive carefully.
