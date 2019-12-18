Clear
BREAKING NEWS Multiple units respond to structure fire on South Broad Place Full Story
Posted: Dec 18, 2019 3:54 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Multiple units are responding to a house fire on South Broad Place. According to officials the call came in just after 2:00 Wednesday morning.

The fire is out but first responders are still checking the home for hotspots. Right now we know no one was home during the fire and no injuries have been reported.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

